What to keep in mind when building a bonfire on the beach

Not properly extinguishing a fire on the shore could potentially cause others harm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Locals and tourists alike enjoy our beaches from sun-up to sun-down -- and sometimes well into the night.

If you've made your way to the beach after dark, you're sure to see bonfires all along the shore. The city says that's legal, as long as the hole for the fire doesn't exceed three feet in depth and diameter. But there are other things to keep in mind.

Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross says even after a bonfire is extinguished, there still may be danger for those on the beach the following day.

"I've seen this happen more than once. A little kid is running down the beach and runs over that little fire pit area because it has enough sand on it, and it just burns the heck out of the bottom of their feet,” Cross said.

Cross said coals that aren't properly extinguished can smolder for hours after the original attempt was made to put them out. That's where beachgoers should be careful.

“Some kid is running on the beach, it’s free-for-all for them, and it should be. They're not looking for something like that. You know, it can make a good day go bad real quick,” he said.

Frequent beachgoer, Jaden Diaz said that hot coals aren't the only thing people should be worrying about when it comes to bonfires. Nails left by people burning wooden pallets can also cause harm.

“I personally, myself have actually stepped on a set of rusted nails while I was walking my dog. People will just burn pallets with nails in them and they don't bother taking them out,” Diaz said.

Despite some people not being courteous of the shared space, Cross said he's seen improvement in the cleanliness of our beaches.

“People are starting to leave things the way they found it. They get out there, they see a clean beach, they take the initiative to leave it a clean beach.”

Related Articles Marine experts urge caution to watch for certain sea life this Fourth of July weekend

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!