What would defunding the police look like in the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Defunding the police has been a conversation online lately. Some Texas cities like Dallas and Austin are in favor of these cuts. The money that would be funding police departments is instead going towards crisis counselors and mental health.

Scott Leeton with the Corpus Christi Police Officer's Association said depending on how much money would be cut, it could be catastrophic for the community.

"If you have several officers that are tied up on an accident on 37, but an officer on 624 needs backup, that resource may be all the way back on Ayers or Greenwood that has to go out there and back that officer up. That's a potentially life threatening situation. It's a hazard for officers working in that situation," said Leeton.