Boating is a great way to have fun and cool off during the hot Texas summer. However, that fun can be gone in the blink of an eye if you don't have the necessities aboard, or if you break the law.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the Texas Game Wardens reported that they issued 1,548 citations, made 108 arrests, worked 19 boating accidents and conducted 28 search and rescue operations, all on Texas waterways.

Warden Landon Cook with Nueces County spends most of his time on the water, checking for licenses or violations. He said the key to a safe and fun time on the water is knowing how the vessel works.

"There's a couple different things as far as operating it that they need to be familiar with, as far as how fast can it turn? How fast can it maneuver? What's the best way to avoid an object? It's different for different vessels," Cook said.

It doesn't matter if you're on a pontoon or kayak -- the Texas Game Wardens look for any violations, such as lack of equipment.

"You need to make sure that your fire extinguisher's good. You need to have some way to make sound, whether that's a whistle or an air horn if you need to send out a distress signal. Make sure there's enough life jackets on board. Make sure they fit the kids," Cook said.

Cook said the most common warning or citation they issue is lack of water jackets. According to state law, there must be a life jacket for every person aboard a water vessel, and children under 13 must wear one at all times.

When it comes to vessel operation, Cook added anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, must take a boater education class if they wish to operate a boat with a 15 horsepower motor, a wind-blown vessel over 14 feet, or any personal watercraft.

On top of waterway laws, Cook said vessel operators need to treat the water just like the roadway.

"The water's a highway, just the same," Cook said. "There's rules and right of ways."

Avid fisherman and boater Bryan Rich is no stranger to the water, but he gave a piece of advice to those who are.

"Your life's at risk out on the water and if you don't do it right, you could put yourself or other people at risk," Rich said.

Rich urged boaters to be aware of their surroundings, like signs, swimmers, land and most importantly, other vessels.

"You know, don't get right next to them when you're boating or fishing, because they're trying to enjoy it as well, so courtesy is a big thing," Rich added.

Cook said alcohol is a big factor when it comes to boating and water-related incidents. In Texas, open containers are allowed on a boat but operators are still subject to boating while intoxicated law, and others may be subject to public intoxication laws. Cook said just like driving, having a designated vessel operator is necessary. For more information click here.

So before you board a boat, jet ski, pontoon or other water vessels, Cook and his colleagues want you to be boat smart to prevent a citation, arrest or worse -- a boating accident.

"Unfortunately a lot of the accidents could be avoided if people did a little more research and be a little more familiar with the water," Cook said.

For a full list of boating safety tips and regulations, visit the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Website.

