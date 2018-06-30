After previous Representative Blake Farenthold vacated his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor Greg Abbott called for a special election for Congressional District 27. A new representative would fill Farenthold's unexpired seat until elections in November; they could even be re-elected into the seat.

Voting takes place on June 30, 2018 from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The Republic Candidates are:

Bech Bruun, he is on the ballot, however he decided to endorse Michael Cloud

Michael Cloud

Marty Perez

Democratic Candidates:

Raul (Roy) Barrera

Eric Holguin

Mike Westergren

Independent Candidates:

Judith Cutright

Christopher Suprun

Libertarian Candidate:

Daniel Tinus

There are many poll locations throughout Nueces County; click here to find where you can vote. For more information on different counties, visit your respective county's website.

A runoff during the June 30th election could result if one candidate does not receive 50% plus one of the votes. According to officials, that candidate would take office immediately; an exact date has not been released.

If one of the candidates does not win, a runoff will occur. That means the two candidates with the most votes would proceed to another election which would occur in late August to early September.

This is a developing story, check back for results.

