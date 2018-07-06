An expecting mother decided to have a very Texan maternity photoshoot at the Whataburger by the Bay in downtown Corpus Christi.

Vanessa Nicole posted the photos with 3News via Facebook Wednesday, saying "everything is bigger and better in Texas, especially those pregnancy cravings."

The mom-to-be posed in a booth at the downtown Whataburger, announcing her expected due date of July 20, 2018, using Whataburger number tents. She also posed with other items that Texan moms might like from HEB while dealing with cravings.

"Whataburger and products from HEB usually do the trick for mommy's to be here in the Lone Star State!" her post said.

