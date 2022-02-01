Need a job? Whataburger Field is hiring!

The company is looking for cashiers, grill cooks, stand workers and bartenders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for a job, Whataburger Field may have the perfect position for you.

An in-person hiring event will take place Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the field on 734 East Port Avenue from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Anyone interested can text "WHATAHIRING" to 63000 to schedule an interview.

