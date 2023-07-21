Whataburger Field hosts heartwarming reunion for Driscoll Children's Hospital patients

One of the patients got to throw out the first pitch, and everyone got to participate in a pre-game parade.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special reunion took place Friday night at Whataburger Field for a former and current patient of Driscoll Children's Hospital's Craniofacial and Cleft Center.

This is the first time in 3 years organizers were able to host the event.

One of the patients got to throw out the first pitch, and everyone got to participate in a pre-game parade. The patients celebrated with doctors and nurses and showcased their progress.

"I think this is a time they can forget about being in a hospital, forget about going through different things. They are just a regular kid having a great time at a beautiful place in the ballpark. So that's real important to us to be apart of the family tonight," he said.

Organizers said it's a great way to get children together who are dealing with the same medical issue and see that there are others going through the same thing.

