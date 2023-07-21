Whataburger Field hosts heartwarming reunion for Driscoll Children's Hospital patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special reunion took place Friday night at Whataburger Field for a former and current patient of Driscoll Children's Hospital's Craniofacial and Cleft Center.
This is the first time in 3 years organizers were able to host the event.
One of the patients got to throw out the first pitch, and everyone got to participate in a pre-game parade. The patients celebrated with doctors and nurses and showcased their progress.
"I think this is a time they can forget about being in a hospital, forget about going through different things. They are just a regular kid having a great time at a beautiful place in the ballpark. So that's real important to us to be apart of the family tonight," he said.
Organizers said it's a great way to get children together who are dealing with the same medical issue and see that there are others going through the same thing.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Visible damage on new Harbor Bridge is cosmetic, developers say
- Chris Perez returns to Corpus Christi, hangs out with Selena's family
- Woman, unborn baby killed in crash after hitting alligator on highway, officials say
- Sinton's Blake Mitchell selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.