x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Whataburger Field hosts heartwarming reunion for Driscoll Children's Hospital patients

One of the patients got to throw out the first pitch, and everyone got to participate in a pre-game parade.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special reunion took place Friday night at Whataburger Field for a former and current patient of Driscoll Children's Hospital's Craniofacial and Cleft Center. 

This is the first time in 3 years organizers were able to host the event. 

One of the patients got to throw out the first pitch, and everyone got to participate in a pre-game parade. The patients celebrated with doctors and nurses and showcased their progress.

"I think this is a time they can forget about being in a hospital, forget about going through different things. They are just a regular kid having a great time at a beautiful place in the ballpark. So that's real important to us to be apart of the family tonight," he said.

Organizers said it's a great way to get children together who are dealing with the same medical issue and see that there are others going through the same thing.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out