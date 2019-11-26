CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The area surrounding Whataburger Field now looks like a military base.

3News crew passed over the Harbor Bride and noticed that there were helicopters and all kinds of military equipment where most people either park for a baseball game or drive by as they head down Port Avenue.

In the parking lot, you can find U.S. Army Apache Helicopters parked and for shipment as well as many Blackhawk Choppers.

The aircraft, along with other military equipment, just arrived at the Port of Corpus Christi from overseas action.

The amount of equipment that's sitting in the Whataburger Field parking lot is described as a heavy brigade.

"This is a three week, three-vessel offload over 2500 pieces of military equipment," said Sean Strawbridge, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port of Corpus Christi expects to see more military equipment brought into the port from now on.

Since Hurricane Harvey, the military decided to send more equipment through the Port of Corpus Christi after seeing all the flooding that took place at the Port of Beaumont after the hurricane hit.

Port officials informed 3News that the military transport operation should be completed in the coming weeks.

