TEXAS -- Responding to customers on Twitter Wednesday, Whataburger confirmed that it was pulling white buns and Texas Toast from some of its restaurants citing a "quality issue" with one of its suppliers.

"We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. We’re working to get new buns to impacted restaurants in DFW, East & West Texas, OK and NW Arksanas today," the tweet said.

We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. We’re working to get new buns to impacted restaurants in DFW, East & West Texas, OK and NW Arksanas today. — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 13, 2018

Whataburger also released the following statement:

“We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants in the DFW area, East and West Texas, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. There’s no health risk at all, rather an impact on our bun’s flavor caused by an unbalance in the yeast, and we want to make sure our customers get the best product.

We understand this is frustrating to our loyal customers and apologize to those impacted by the shortage. We’re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge. Customers visiting a restaurant experiencing a shortage of buns can enjoy extended breakfast hours until 1pm today.

Our bread is baked daily and our teams are working around the clock to deliver fresh buns today and we look forward to getting back to business as usual just as soon as we can.”

The confirmation comes after In-N-Out Burger closed its restaurants Monday evening over an issue with its hamburger buns. According to In-N-Out, the closures were due to a quality control issue with a recent shipment.

In-N-Out opened its restaurants again on Wednesday.

© 2018 KVUE