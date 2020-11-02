CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger announced Tuesday the winners of the Whatawedding contest.
On Valentine's Day, Corpus Christi couple Sharon Arteaga and Dylan Welch will tie the knot at a Whataburger restaurant.
The Corpus Christi couple won the $5,000 honeymoon prize, and their wedding will be broadcasted Friday at 2 p.m. on Whataburger's YouTube Channel.
The following couples also won a Whataburger wedding:
- Lesley McCloy and Devin Myler - San Antonio
- Tayler Hatcher and Geoffrey Martin - College Station
- Viviane Huynh and Colton Jung - Houston
- Matt and Julie Gray - Grand Prairie
- Amy Moss and Xander Leatherwood - Fort Worth
