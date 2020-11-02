CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger announced Tuesday the winners of the Whatawedding contest.

On Valentine's Day, Corpus Christi couple Sharon Arteaga and Dylan Welch will tie the knot at a Whataburger restaurant.

The Corpus Christi couple won the $5,000 honeymoon prize, and their wedding will be broadcasted Friday at 2 p.m. on Whataburger's YouTube Channel.

The following couples also won a Whataburger wedding:

Lesley McCloy and Devin Myler - San Antonio

Tayler Hatcher and Geoffrey Martin - College Station

Viviane Huynh and Colton Jung - Houston

Matt and Julie Gray - Grand Prairie

Amy Moss and Xander Leatherwood - Fort Worth

