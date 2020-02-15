CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharon Arteaga and Dylan Welch tied the knot at Whataburger after winning the Whatawedding contest.

The newlyweds were surrounded by family and friends on the second floor of the two-story Whataburger to witness the two say "I Do."

The couple is one of six winners to put a ring on it and has their wedding hosted by Whataburger.

"Our Valentine's Day plans are set for the rest of our lives. We have to go to Whataburger and get a #1 and cheers to another year," the couple said.

Sharon and Dylan have been dating for the past five years and got engaged in December 2019.

As part of the celebration, the couple also received $5,000 in grand honeymoon prize, which they intend to use towards a trip to France.

The following couples also won the Whatawedding:

Lesley McCloy and Devin Myler - San Antonio Tayler Hatcher and Geoffrey Martin - College Station Viviane Huynh and Colton Jung - Houston Matt and Julie Gray - Grand Prairie Amy Moss and Xander Leatherwood - Fort Worth

KIII

You can watch the full Whatawedding broadcast here or below:

