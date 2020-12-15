Coastal Bend healthcare workers are getting their COVID-19 vaccines. What's next?

So what's next for the vaccine after local frontline workers get their shots?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Corpus Christi today. Healthcare workers at Spohn Shoreline are expected to receive their vaccinations this afternoon.

We checked with city manager Peter Zanoni who says at this point his staff isn't involved yet but here's what the city-county health district is looking ahead to.

"We may be more now minimally involved because the doses are going to the hospitals first. But the Nueces County Corpus Christi Health District will be a big player in vaccinating large numbers of residents in the community. Right now there's about 25 vaccine providers."

Zanoni says in talking with health district leaders, they hope to stress the importance of the public not letting their guard down now that the vaccine is here especially since it's not until after the second vaccination that the drugs will have the intended effect of resisting the virus.

