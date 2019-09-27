CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As construction on the more than $900 million Harbor bridge project continues, a livability plan is being created.

A livability plan is in the works for residents who are choosing to stay in the Hillcrest and Washington Coles neighborhoods on the city's north side. The Harbor Bridge construction directly impacts community members there who are staying put.

A meeting was held Thursday night for residents to give their input and address any concerns they might have as the Harbor Bridge project pushes forward.

A rough draft of the 182-page livability plan is described as a road map for residents to navigate on what needs they might have.

The rich history is why some residents are choosing to stay in the area despite the path of the new Harbor Bridge.

It's not hard to notice all the construction going on currently surrounding the Oveal Williams Senior Center, the heart of the Hillcrest and Washington Coles neighborhoods.

You might recall, the Port of Corpus Christi offered a voluntary relocation program to help residents leave the neighborhoods and buy a comparable home in another part of the city. The deadline to express interest in the relocation program has already passed.

According to Rev. Adam Carrington, about a hundred families remain in the area. The families are now witnessing growing pains.

"So a lot of the issues we are dealing with in the neighborhood the lack of lighting, the tall grass, maintenance, safety concerns, health concerns, the resource guide who can we call for help," Carrington said.

"We've got active construction. The Harbor Bridge project is in full swing and this plan is really for when after the bridge is build. The people who are left, to move forward for their community and neighborhood," said Christopher Amy, TxDOT title 6 program manager.

Police Chief Mike Markle and City Manager Peter Zanoni were also in attendance.

Another meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10 which will lead up to the finalization of the livability plan.

