CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did you know that fire departments in Texas are all graded by the ISO Search Results Fire Suppression Rating Schedule?

Firefighters are usually ready at a moment's notice to respond to a house or business that's on fire. The advisory organization collects all sorts of information about public fire protection.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Cheif Robert Rocha, information includes evaluating fire departments, the infrastructure of the water system, and they take a look at the dispatch system and call times.

Rocha says that Corpus Christi business and homeowners benefit from his department's high grade by paying less for fire insurance.

"You're actually allowed to pay a better rate because of the good iso rating that the City of Corpus Christi has," Rocha said.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is graded as a two, which is one step below the best and a ten rating being the worst.

A perfect score in Texas is a 104.26. A fire department can get up to 50 points, and the water supply can bring in another 40. How a department handles fire calls can add another 10 points. Nearly 5 points can be had in extra credits for things like compressed air foam systems or attending the annual firemen's training school at Texas A&M.

"When you have somebody from the outside evaluating your fire response in your municipality that you protect and make sure you're doing a good job, then I think residents should be really satisfied," Rocha said.

