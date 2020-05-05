CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic is having an impact on virtually every kind of profession, but law firms. Particularly, personal injury law firms are now using technology as a way to keep serving clients.

Jeff Davis with The Davis Law Firm says while personal injury cases have slowed down a bit because there's been less traffic out there. He says mediation and settlement are still happening, thanks to online tools like Zoom and DocuSign.

"We're very proud of the fact that lawyers who work at Davis Law Firm are really continuing to work for their clients and not only have we settled those cases, but we've gotten the paperwork done and we've been funded," Davis said.

Davis says he is working with local officials to figure out the best way to start up civil jury trials again.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: