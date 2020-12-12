When will Corpus Christi general public get access to COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what we found out.

The first batch will be used to vaccinate medical staff and will be done on a staggered timeline due to some mild side effects that have been reported.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 is almost on its way and local medical officials say its just a matter of time before the general public will be able to receive it.

"Behind me is the site where the vaccinations will be distributed, we have the appropriate storage containers, we have the manpower, there's been a tremendous effort and investment of time and diligence to make sure we have everything we need for this distribution," Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer of Christus Spohn Health systems said.

Blow said the first shipment of vaccines is expected any day now. The first batch will be used to vaccinate medical staff and will be done on a staggered timeline due to some mild side effects that have been reported, Blow said.

"We've had some reports that the vaccine makes some people a little uncomfortable but we want to make sure that all our associates work at the highest level possible, so planning our distribution to not deplete our workforce," Blow said.

Once the first tier of recipients has been vaccinated, the public will be next, Annette Rodriguez, Director of the City-County Health Department said. With multiple pharmaceutical companies producing vaccines, the rollout will start to move quickly.

"We're kind of just turning on the faucet and it's just trickling right now so we don't know exactly how many doses are on the way," Rodriguez said. "But in a few weeks or months we'll have more and we'll be vaccinating as quickly as possible."

For now, the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended for emergency authorization approval. The FDA is expected to approve the vaccine for use in just days.

After battling the virus for nearly a year, there finally seems to be some hope on horizon.

"I trust in science and I believe we will be able to combat this disease through effective vaccination," Blow said.

