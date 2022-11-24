When you get near Bob Hall Pier, watch out for what's sticking out of the sand

Bob Hall Pier is currently under construction and with any construction site, ESD #2 recommends that folks stay clear of the pier.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two years since Hurricane Hanna hit the Coastal Bend leaving her mark, however Bob Hall Pier still shows signs of the aftermath.

Whether it's a perfect beach day or not locals and tourist are out driving, walking and biking along the coast.

A visitor from out of town, Steve Rushing spoke with 3NEWS and said, "First thought is what happened here? Is this an abandoned restaurant? Was this supposed to be a shell shop? You walk around and see broken pylons over here and you think that must've been a gateway into it."

Wires look far enough in the water to seem harmless but that's not the case with tides changing all the time. "I wouldn't want to be on a jet ski and hit that" Rushing adds.

They can be harmful to folks in the water and out. "You can damage whether it be a boat, bicycle, golf cart. It's just best to stay clear of it and don't give yourself the opportunity." Fire chief, Weston Beseda told 3NEWS.

Bob Hall Pier is currently under construction and with any construction site, Emergency Services District #2 recommends that folks stay clear of the pier.

Chief Beseda explained, "Our personnel know they need to stay away from that area. It's better that we stay away from that area to protect our personnel and prevent our equipment from being damaged."

