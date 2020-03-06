TEXAS, USA — There are plans for more gatherings in support of George Floyd and for ending what many see as unfair treatment by police.
Thursday, June 4
- Aransas Pass City Hall
- 600 W. Cleveland Bld at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 6
- Water's Edge Park
- 602 S. Shoreline Blvd at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday's event will be hosted by members of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education.
