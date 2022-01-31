CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, H-E-B provide updates on when you can get your free N95 masks

The Biden administration is sending out 400 million N95 masks. However, finding them may be a little tricky.

SAN ANTONIO — Last week, the Biden Administration announced the distribution of 400 million free N95 masks to Americans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans wear N95 or KN95 masks as the highly contagious omicron variant rages across the world, causing hospitalizations to spike.

As for San Antonio, CVS, Walgreens, H-E-B Pharmacies and Walmart are expected to receive the masks for distribution. However, each store may not receive them at the same time.

Here's what you need to know.

H-E-B

Those wanting masks from Texas-based H-E-B now visit their local pharmacies and receive up to three masks while supplies last.

"As part of a nationwide federal program, H-E-B Pharmacy locations are authorized to distribute N-95 masks to individuals at no cost. Individuals can visit their H-E-B Pharmacy and receive up to three N-95 masks for free, while supplies last. For instructions on how to properly put on and take off masks, visit the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website."

Walmart

Officials at the national supermarket chain said masks at their stores will be available the second week of February at more than 5,100 locations.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked to meet the needs of our communities and help keep them safe and healthy by setting-up COVID testing sites, administering tens of millions of vaccines and boosters, and dispensing authorized COVID-19 oral antiviral medications. We are proud to continue to serve our customers, members and associates now through N95 mask distribution as part of the US Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

"We anticipate masks will be available by the second week of February at the front of more than 5,100 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the country for individuals to pick-up three masks per person as determined by the federal government to help keep themselves and others healthy, while supplies last."

CVS

Local CVS officials said they do not have a specific timeline as they are arriving at stores on a rolling basis, but customers will also be able to get three from their pharmacies.

"Through our participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we'll be offering free N95 masks provided by the Federal Government at the nearly 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations where vaccines are being administered, including locations within Target and Schnucks. Inventory has begun arriving at these locations and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available.

"Masks are limited to three per person, while supplies last. Customers can request masks at the front of store checkout, and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability. At select pharmacies in Target and Schnucks, free N95 masks will be available at the pharmacy counter. Our distribution of these masks is an extension of our commitment to providing equitable access to the tools necessary to fight COVID-19, including testing, vaccines and authorized therapies."

Walgreens

Walgreens said the masks have begun rolling out at stores across the country and will continue to rollout to more stores in the next coming weeks. They estimate that all stores will have masks by mid-February.

"We are pleased to partner with the Administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations while supplies last. Masks have begun to rollout to the first wave of stores and will continue to rollout into additional stores in the coming days and weeks. We anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February.