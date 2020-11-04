CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In compliance with the order to limit the spread of COVID-19, a new strain of the coronavirus, churches across Texas will be streaming their Easter Sunday services on YouTube, Facebook, and on various church websites.
Here is a list of online Easter services at churches across the city of Corpus Christi.
3News will be adding to this list as we approach Easter Sunday, so check back for updates.
Below is a list of churches with a link to the web page they will be using to stream masses this weekend.
Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
St. Peter's by the Sea United Methodist Church
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
St. Andrew By The Sea Catholic Church
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
St. John's United Methodist Church
