CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In compliance with the order to limit the spread of COVID-19, a new strain of the coronavirus, churches across Texas will be streaming their Easter Sunday services on YouTube, Facebook, and on various church websites.

Here is a list of online Easter services at churches across the city of Corpus Christi.

3News will be adding to this list as we approach Easter Sunday, so check back for updates.

Below is a list of churches with a link to the web page they will be using to stream masses this weekend.

Grace United Methodist Church

Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church

Most Precious Blood Catholic Church

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church

Church Unlimited

Corpus Christi Cathedral

First Baptist Church

First United Methodist Church

Holy Family Catholic Church

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

St. Peter's by the Sea United Methodist Church

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church

Parkway Presbyterian Church

St. Andrew By The Sea Catholic Church

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

St. John's United Methodist Church

