Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you plan on celebrating the new year with fireworks, the Corpus Christi Fire Department wants you to know what is and what isn't allowed.

Aerial fireworks are not allowed within Corpus Christi's city limits, but there is a stretch of land outside city limits where fire fireworks are allowed. It's located on State Highway 286 just south of FM 2444.

You can also light fireworks on other farm-to-market roads including FM 43 and FM 70.

Firefighters said the most important thing to remember is that fireworks are not allowed in the city limits or on our beaches.

"You're really not supposed to be shooting fireworks off of our beaches because of the possibility of setting sand dunes on fire," said Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County Emergency Services Department #2. "Stay away from vegetation. Stay away from areas where there's brush. You have to use common sense and go 'Okay, if it's a plowed field it's not going to catch fire."

If you are caught shooting off fireworks within city limits, you will face a fine of up to $200 per package of fireworks.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII