Who is allowed to get married at the White House?

All you need is love to have a White House wedding – Oh, and approval from the President and First Lady.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — History will be made Saturday as Naomi Biden says I do on the South Lawn of the White House. She will be the first presidential granddaughter in history to have a White House wedding and the first to appear on the South Lawn.

With the nuptials fast approaching, WUSA9 spoke with Sarah Fling from the White House Historical Association to find out just who is allowed to get married at the people's house as well as to provide some perspective on the history of White House weddings.

What we discovered may surprise you.

Anyone can get married at the White House. All you need is love – and approval from both the President and First Lady.

"There are very few guidelines for White House weddings since it's considered a private family event," Fling said. "You do need permission from the President and First Lady though."

Since each White House wedding is considered private, there are no specific traditions to follow and every wedding held there is as unique as the bride and groom.

When asked how much it would cost to host a wedding at the White House, Fling said it varies. She explained that there is no specific venue cost, so depending on how the bride and groom wish to celebrate, the price could fluctuate.

"The president and first family, or bride and groom, are responsible for paying for these weddings out of pocket," Fling said. "So the costs associated with the wedding depends on the bride and groom and their families."

On Saturday, Naomi Biden will make history in many ways including joining a select few who have had their wedding at the White House.

When asked why there have been so few White House weddings, Fling said, "I'm sure the idea of privacy plays a role. Some White House weddings have been a huge media frenzy. Tomorrow's wedding between Naomi Biden and Peter Neal is expected to be a bit more private."

On that note, Fling was unable to provide WUSA9 with any specific details on the upcoming nuptials. She was only able to confirm that Naomi Biden will be the first to get married on the South Lawn and that the location may have been picked due to it having higher capacity limits.

Fling said in the past, smaller weddings have been held in the Blue Room and larger weddings in the East Room, aka the largest room in the White House. Adding that the Rose Garden is often used for outdoor weddings.

"The most special aspect of having your wedding at the White House is that you get to join a small group of people who have been through the same thing," Fling said.

One cool example of this is when Tricia Nixon held her wedding at the people's house in 1971 and invited three former first daughters who all got married there - Luci Johnson, her sister Lynda, and then Alice Roosevelt.

Weddings at the White House 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

When asked why people are so curious to learn more about White House weddings, Fling said it represents a special event in the American collective memory.

Fling said, "At the end of the day, the White House is the people's house and Americans have a strong connection to it."

So cheers to Naomi Biden and Peter Neal, to love, laughter, and their happily ever after.