CAIR Houston is investigating, and they hope to find those responsible for this flyer dump. They say messages like these will not be tolerated in our city.

CYPRESS, Texas — A neighborhood near Cypress woke up to some hateful messages Sunday morning: Flyers with white supremacist propaganda. This happened in the Copperfield area Sunday morning and residents found them on their cars and homes.

Residents said they are scared and wondering why someone would spread these hateful flyers and how they got inside their gated community

"It’s just so ugly to see that being handed out in the Houston area," said William White, the director of operations for the Council of American Islamic Relations.

KHOU 11 News has blurred out the images as they're too offensive to show. On the flyer are racist cartoons of African-Americans with a title that reads, "2026 A Race Odyssey."

"It sends a message of hate. Blatantly and there is no tolerance for that in this city," said White.

CAIR was contacted about the flyers but they say residents were scared to come forward for fear of retaliation.

"They described masked men wearing ski masks going around from house to house last night early this morning putting these flyers on peoples homes, cars parked on the street," said White.

KHOU 11 News spoke with residents that live near the gated subdivision, and they were offended to see the messages their neighbors were receiving.

"It makes me very uncomfortable. My family, we are an African-American family and we believe in diversity. And just to know someone is making things more difficult and taking us back in time makes me very uncomfortable," said a resident.

CAIR Houston is investigating and they hope to find those responsible for this flyer dump. They say messages like these will not be tolerated in our city.

"When you are invoking fear and hate towards anyone it should be investigated. At the very least we want to make sure everyone is safe," said White.

CAIR is asking anyone who might have any ring video of people dropping off these flyers to please contact them at 713-838-2247 or by email at info@houston.cair.com.

Once their investigation is complete, they will turn it over to the Houston Police Department and the FBI. They also want to remind people to report any hateful activity to them.