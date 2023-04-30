Whitecap North Padre Island development to break ground Monday

The 240-acre property has space for more than 600 residential lots.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new residential community on Padre Island is getting ready for an official groundbreaking this week.

The first phase of construction on Whitecap North Padre Island has already started. The community is 240 acres total and should be completed after at least four phases of construction.

With space for more than 600 residential lots, property owners say it will integrate homes into nature and connect them to the gulf coast.

“It really is extensive, it really is neat how it’s really going to open up the waterways," said Jennifer Hoff, who represents Diamond Beach Holdings, owner of Whitecap NPI. "Water connection is so big to this community.”

The property has five miles of canals planned throughout. Hoff said the project is a seven year build out. Lots will vary in size and people can buy and combine multiple lots. A 26-acre nature preserve will also be included, adding to current freshwater ponds.

“We’re really proud of making this development more interactive and part of nature and so everybody can participate outside,” Hoff said.

A town center, hotel, yacht club and other amenities will also be there. Doug King with Whitecap NPI sales said they want the community to be a destination resort community with a special feel.

“You know you’ve arrived when you’re arrived," King said. "And you can relax, connect with nature, connect with family.”

King said homes will be designed with coastal contemporary architecture. That means building more up than out to provide additional space for community amenities. He said more height will also create a better view.

“We’re going more vertical with two full floors at least and then the third floor sky deck," King said. Outdoor living space, beautiful, and creating beautiful views of the Gulf.”

Property owners also expect Whitecap NPI to attract more people to the area that already come to the coast.

“Everybody comes to North Padre Island to come to the beach," Hoff said. "So now, we’re hoping for them to come to a town center, then go to the beach.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for Whitecap NPI will be hosted at 10 a.m. on Monday off Commodores Drive. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, and project stakeholders are expected to attend.

