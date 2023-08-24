Who has the worst streets: Calallen or the Southside?

It's time for the final round of Driving You Crazy and we need you to help us determine the most messed-up streets in the Coastal Bend.

Thursday, Sharpsburg Road in Calallen and Aaron Drive on Corpus Christi's southside are going head-to-head to determine which street is the best of the worst.

Sharpsburg Road is filled -- literally -- with temporary pothole fixes up and down the street.

Aaron Drive is a bumpy ride, with exposed potholes in the area closest to Saratoga Boulevard. It's definitely a street that sees a lot of traffic, with Grant Middle School and Acushnet Park both located on it.

