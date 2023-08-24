Who has the worst streets: Calallen or the Southside?

It's time for the final round of Driving You Crazy!
Thursday, Sharpsburg Road in Calallen and Aaron Drive on Corpus Christi's southside are going head-to-head to determine which street is the best of the worst.
Sharpsburg Road is filled -- literally -- with temporary pothole fixes up and down the street.
Aaron Drive is a bumpy ride, with exposed potholes in the area closest to Saratoga Boulevard. It's definitely a street that sees a lot of traffic, with Grant Middle School and Acushnet Park both located on it.
Vote for the worst street here:
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Bishop High School assistant coach killed in car crash
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.