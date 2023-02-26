Whooping crane festival brings awareness to ARK's mission

"We want to inform every one of threats the wildlife faces. It's a great opportunity for education." Senior Animal Care Attendant said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Whooping Crane Festival kicked off over the weekend in Port Aransas.

Amos Rehabilitation Keep also known as "ARK", did not miss their chance to bring awareness to their mission. They tour during the festival as large crowds attend.

ARK rehabilitates birds and sea turtles from all around the coastal zone. While the animals on the tour are an incredible site to see, Senior Animal Care Attendant, Andrew Origil told 3NEWS how it's important to use the time to spread awareness on what they do.

"It's a good opportunity to have people come in and provide awareness to what we do here as well as inform people of the wildlife. We want to inform every one of threats the wildlife faces here as well. It's a great opportunity for education." Origil explained.

Guided tours are available by reservation, click here for more information..

