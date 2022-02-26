25th annual Whooping Crane Festival in Port Aransas continues

Locals flock to celebrate the coastal bend being the only location to spot naturally occurring whooping cranes as they return for winter.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — To the delight of local bird watchers and animal lovers alike, the 25th annual Whooping Crane Festival in Port Aransas is currently underway.

This festival has been held since 1996 and celebrates the coastal bend being the only location to spot naturally occurring whooping cranes as they return for winter.

Amidst wildlife scarcity around the world, this event is a special opportunity to see the birds while they are still populating the area.

Port Aransas South Jetty's Facebook page posted about a trade show with several booths to visit at the Port Aransas Civic Center. They also note that the festival includes birding tours, lectures, workshops, and more.

This year's festival began Thursday, Feb 24, and is set to continue through Sunday, Feb 27.

Information about the trade show, event schedules, or ticket purchasing can be found here.

