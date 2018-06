Dr. Salim Surani shared the magic height for which mosquitoes tend to stay away from. If you want to keep the pesky bloodsuckers away climb over 25 feet.

Surani shared some other friendly reminders to keep the pests away and times of day to stay inside.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII