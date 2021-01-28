Why experts recommend doubling or upgrading your mask

Researchers have found that doubling up on masks can increase efficacy from 50 percent to 75 percent.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just as Indiana is starting to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases, there's a new threat at our state's doorstep.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 from the UK that will be the most prevalent in our country by March.

Doctors are begging people to double down on safety measures to slow the spread. That has led to an interesting trend of people wearing two masks at once, calling it “double-masking.”

“If you have a physical covering with one layer, if you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective," said Fauci.

Virginia Tech researchers have found that doubling up on masks can up the efficacy from 50 percent to 75 percent. When wearing three layers, it can block up to 90 percent of particles, which is close to the same protection as an N-95 mask.

There are two easy ways to check the thickness and effectiveness of your mask so you can know if you need to double up or upgrade.

One is to hold your mask up to the light. If you can see the light through it, it’s probably too thin.

You can also try using a lighter or candle. If you can blow out the flame, your mask is not effective.

Experts say the best mask combination is a surgical mask under a fabric mask.

Early in the pandemic, some argued it was dangerous to wear a mask and to breathe in what you’re breathing out. The “double masking” trend has raised those concerns again.

WTHR’s Rich Van Wyk put those concerns to the test last July. He went to IU Health, where they set him up with sensors to measure the amount of oxygen in his blood and the amount of carbon dioxide in his lungs.