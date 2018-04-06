Solomon Ortiz, Junior and Joseph Ramirez, community activists, are asking for anyone with questions or concerns about immigration laws and what they mean for families here in the U.S. illegally to come out Monday, June 4, 2018 to the federal courthouse on 133 N. Shoreline Blvd at 6 p.m. for the "Rally for our Children" event.

Ortiz says too many children, especially those under four-years of age, are being separated from their families for too long while their parents are processed. Ortiz, the son of former congressman of the 27th district Solomon Ortiz, said that is not fair to the children.

You can call 361-232-9670 for more information on the rally. Also, #FAMILIESBELONGTOGETHER is another way to connect.

