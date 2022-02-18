Why propositions are not on Republican Party ballots in Nueces County

Barbie Baker, chair of the Nueces County Republican Party, said voters will have the chance to voice their opinions on these issues very soon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting continues for the Texas primaries and 3News has received questions from viewers asking why the 10 Republican primary ballot propositions do not appear on their primary ballots.

The propositions were decided on by state party leaders who are telling Republican voters that they should be there, so 3News reached out to the Republican Party chair in Nueces County looking for answers.

Republican leaders stressed to voters that the 10 ballot propositions serve as an opinion poll, not a policy referendum. It is a way to hear from voters on how they feet about issues, but Nueces County voters are not getting the opportunity to voice their opinion on their ballots because the propositions are simply not listed. Barbie Baker, chair of the Nueces County Republican Party, explained why.

"The discretionary referendum propositions are not on the Nueces County Republican primary ballot," Baker said. "We are going to be utilizing going over the propositions at our upcoming Precinct and County conventions."

Baker said she feels that the upcoming Precinct and County conventions are better ways to get answers to those proposition questions. She said those results will be turned over to State party leaders.

Some of those propositions ask Republicans if they favor the State sending down National Guard and other forces to deport migrants. Another one calls for property taxes to be completely eliminated in 10 years. Republican state leaders are also asking if their party members want to end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Baker said voters will have several chances to give their opinions on these questions very soon.

"The Nueces County Republican precinct convention will be held on March 5. They will be at the Nueces County Courthouse. Our SE20 and SE27 conventions will be held on March 26 at the Atrium Hotel, formerly the Holiday Inn Airport," Baker said. "They will both begin in the mornings and they are free to the public."

Baker added that if anybody had any questions about any election issues involving the Republican Party, they can go to www.NuecesCountyGOP.com. Everything from how to volunteer and how to contact county Republican leaders is on that website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.