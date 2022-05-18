Why Texas doesn't have the cheapest gas prices in the country

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Corpus Christi is $4.20. That's up from just one year ago, when it was $2.70.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the price at the pump increases for drivers, Texans are left wondering why the cost is so high here considering the state produces 43% of the nation's crude oil.

According to Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas, the cost of fuel is not expected to decrease anytime soon.

"We're going to continue to see higher prices here in Texas and around the country, regardless of where oil and gas may be produced, refined, or stored," Armbruster said.

With Texas being such a large oil and gas producer, for many the question remains: Why have gas prices here skyrocketed instead of declined?

"You can see why people might think that, 'Oh, well we have a lot of oil and gas here, why is ours so much more expensive?'" Armbruster said. "In fact, Texas is number 14 today for cheapest states in the country—usually it's in the top five."

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Corpus Christi is $4.20. That's up from just one year ago when it was just $2.70. Corpus Christi is currently ranked 17th of the 27 metro areas in the state that AAA Texas serves. Dallas is number one at $4.38.

According to Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, the Russian war with Ukraine is still having long lasting effects on Texas as a global partner.

"Even though Texas does have a tremendous amount of assets, oil is traded on a global basis and around the world people are looking for it," Staples said. "And all of these policy decisions, the bad thing is, it's been exacerbated because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

International conflict, federal policies, supply chain issues, inflation -- these are all contributing factors to increased gas prices. Experts said those prices will go back down if industry leadership can step up and regain investor confidence.

"In order for the prices to get back to the levels that they need to be, we need policies, we need American energy leadership to be unleashed so that this industry can have the certainty that the investments that are made can be recouped over time."

