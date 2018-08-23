Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Here is the FDA's stance on EpiPens: While product is currently available, multiple factors, including regional supply disruptions and manufacturer issues, have contributed to EpiPen's limited availability in certain areas in the U.S. The FDA continues to work closely with Mylan on EpiPen production and supply, and also has been in contact with the other manufacturers of epinephrine auto-injectors, including Adrenaclick and Auvi-Q, regarding their supply as the school year begins since this is historically accompanied by increased product demand. The agency also recently approved the first generic version of EpiPen."

Click on this link to learn more about Epi-Pen usage, shortages, and how to get in touch with Mylan.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII