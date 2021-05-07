Why you might want to consider opting out of the 'child tax credit'

Child tax credit checks start going out mid-month. While parents may be excited for a couple hundred dollars a month, some families might actually want to opt out.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the coronavirus relief package, qualified families will be receiving monthly checks starting this month. How much you get depends on how many children you have, their ages and your income.

To qualify, joint filers have to make less than $150,000 and single filers less than $75,000. For children under the age of six the monthly payment is $300. For kids between six and 17 the amount is $250.



Tax experts warn this is not a stimulus payment. It is basically an advance on the increased child tax credit you can claim on your 2021 taxes. You get half that money in these monthly checks and the other half you can claim on the tax return you file next year.



If you don't need the money this year, you could be better off opting out of the checks and claiming the full credit on your 2021 taxes. That would lower how much you owe. Also, these payments are based on your 2019 or 2020 tax return.



So, if circumstances change for your 2021 return like your pay increases and you are no longer qualified or you can no longer claim a child as a dependent, you run the risk of having to pay back some of the money. To opt out you need to go to irs.gov.