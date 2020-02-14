CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You've seen it on homes everywhere and probably never really questioned it, but the numbers of your address are helpful to first responders.

It is required for the numbers of your home address to be visible, and that's because it is a major help to first responders.

In the event of an emergency, first responders need to be able to see the address they are heading too quickly.

If an emergency happens at night, then first responders need help in other ways to see where they are going.

"We encourage that if a resident calls 911 to make sure if it's at night time to turn a light on outside and if it's possible to have somebody wave us down. That makes our ability to get to the patient or get to the home quicker if somebody is directing us to where the emergency is," Fire Chief Robert Rocha said.

When it comes to knowing who to send, dispatchers in Corpus Christi have automatic vehicle locators that help them understand which emergency vehicle is closest to an emergency.

