United Way of the Coastal Bend offering free tax service to those who qualify

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents can expect to see smaller dollar amounts on their tax returns this year.

The big reason for the decrease is because many of the pandemic-era tax perks are no longer on the table.

For instance, there are no stimulus payments to claim, because there were no stimulus checks given in 2022.

Also, some tax credits have reverted to their pre-pandemic amounts, including those for child and dependent care, meaning you’ll be claiming much less for your kids.

Charitable deductions have also taken a hit. The IRS said you now have to itemize in order to receive that tax break.

Despite the possibility of a lower income tax amount, residents are still encouraged to maximize their time and resources when filing.

Residents can take advantage of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program offered by the United Way of the Coastal Bend if their household income was no more than $60,000 last year.

United Way will have several sites up and running in the coming days, where residents can simply drop off their documents and leave the rest to IRS trained volunteers.

"What really makes this program stand out is that it is free income tax assistance for low to moderate income taxpayers. That’s huge," said United Way of the Coastal Bend Communications Director Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett.

Residents are encouraged not to wait too long. It’s best to give volunteer workers two-to-three weeks to prepare your return.

There are also online options for free tax prep assistance, including MyFreeTaxes and using the ‘File Your Taxes For Free’ link on the IRS website.

This year’s filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18.

