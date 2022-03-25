Wildfire in Kenedy County burns 5,000 acres, 35% contained

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, there are two wildfires burning in the area.

KENEDY COUNTY, Texas — The above video is from a previous report of a fire in Robstown.

Coastal Bend residents are waking up to the strong smell of smoke outside Friday morning.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS), there are two wildfires burning in the area.

The Hayfield South fire is in Kenedy County and is 35% contained. It has burned 5,000 acres as of 6:30 a.m.

Smelling smoke? Southerly wind will bring smoke from the large Hayfield South Fire in Kenedy County into Corpus Christi... Posted by Carly Smith WX on Friday, March 25, 2022

Another fire in Duval County, the Lab East fire, is 50% contained and has burned around 100 acres.

The TFS said they have been battling these Texas wildfires all week due to dry conditions. Several of these fires have broken out in South Texas in the previous days.

Local and state fire resources, including Texas A&M Forest Service responded to multiple new requests for assistance on... Posted by Texas A&M Forest Service on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Be sure to be cautious during this fire danger weather.