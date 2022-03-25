Wildfire in Kenedy County burns 5,000 acres, 35% contained

KENEDY COUNTY, Texas — The above video is from a previous report of a fire in Robstown.
Coastal Bend residents are waking up to the strong smell of smoke outside Friday morning.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS), there are two wildfires burning in the area.
The Hayfield South fire is in Kenedy County and is 35% contained. It has burned 5,000 acres as of 6:30 a.m.
Another fire in Duval County, the Lab East fire, is 50% contained and has burned around 100 acres.
The TFS said they have been battling these Texas wildfires all week due to dry conditions. Several of these fires have broken out in South Texas in the previous days.
Be sure to be cautious during this fire danger weather.
