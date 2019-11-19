CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the big questions surrounding the possible delays of the new Harbor Bridge project is whether it will impact the Port of Corpus Christi's expansion plans, including the deepening and widening of the ship channel.

With a new Harbor Bridge on the way, Port officials forecasted a big increase in business here at the Port in coming years, but with the Texas Department of Transportation's review of the new Harbor Bridge, those plans could be in jeopardy.

"We are concerned if there are going to be significant additional delays for the Harbor Bridge project, as that could have negative implications not only on us but our customers as well," Port CEO Sean Strawbridge said.

TxDOT is currently reviewing the design work done on the Harbor Bridge.

The latest delay in the project could cost the Port and our area hundreds of millions of dollars. That's because the Port thought with the new bridge, its business would double. Right now $200 million worth of goods flow through there on a daily basis. Over the next three to five years, that number was going to go up to $400 million, according to the Port's estimates.

"I've talked to senior TxDOT executives over the last 72 hours and they assured me that while they are reviewing the design, construction will continue in the near term," Strawbridge said. "We will be watching the situation closely, however, to see if there will be any further significant delays."

Another concern for the Port is its new headquarters being built underneath the old Harbor Bridge. Construction is ongoing and right now, the longer the Harbor Bridge project is delayed, the longer it's going to take to build the parking lot for the project. That's because the old bridge has to be removed before the parking lot can be built.

On the other side of the Harbor Bridge is where Jeff Blackard is working on turning North Beach into a first-class development. He has a grand vision of new hotels and restaurants being built there, but he needs the City to build a $40 million canal across North Beach to help solve flooding problems, and for the canal to serve as one of the developments attractions.

3News asked Blackard if another Harbor Bridge delay is going to affect that proposed canal project, or even the entire development.

"It may push it back a couple of years as far as the second phase of the canal, but that's fine," Blackard said.

