Dr. Is In: Will the health district split affect my healthcare?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After months of back and forth negotiations between the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County, commissioners made a final vote on Monday to decide the future of the City-County Public Health District.

Effective Tuesday, March 1, the City of Corpus Christi will take full management authority of the existing Health District.

The move to change who runs the Health District is coming with many questions about the care the public is receiving.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said that initially, for at least the first few weeks or possibly even the first couple of months, services offered by the health district will not change, nor will the locations they're provided from. He did say those could change over time as the City works to better health outcomes for the community.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to help us navigate what you should do during the switch, while we are in the middle of a global a pandemic.

"The healthcare system is not immune to the changes of the admin and the changes in the structure," Surani said. "If you are sick, you are going to continue to receive the same level of care."

Surani said that residents should not be worried about changes to public health care as that care is provided by frontline workers, not administrations.

"Does it mean that it is going to affect your care a lot? The answer is no," Surani said.

