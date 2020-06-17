CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scott Leeton with the Corpus Christi Police Department said most of the issues in the executive order announced have already been in place within the CCPD.

Leeton pointed out the call for the department's meeting certification standards have been in place at the local and state level for years. The rules of engagement relevant to the use of controversial choke holds haven't been used locally since the 1980's.

"We have training, but we're not medical professionals to deal with this and the same with addiction at the same time," Leeton said.

Our TV-3 political expert Dr. Bill Chris said a presidential executive order carries little weight adding that it's up to states and local municipalities to regulate their police departments.

"The executive order doesn't require police departments anywhere in the country do anything different than what they're doing and because of that it's just window dressing,"Chris said. "It is a step in the right direction because what it does, it creates a national database that local police departments are suppose to report into."

The national database is being used to keep track of police officers who have complaints of use of excessive force.

