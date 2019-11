CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is mourning the loss of a prominent Coastal Bend figure.

William Sartain, the father of the late John Sartain, has died.

John Sartain was a patrolman with the force when he was shot and killed back on August 20, 1971.

William remained an active part of the police community by volunteering his time with the Explorer Post 133.

