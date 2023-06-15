Apartment fire on Williams Street leaves as least one family without a home

The fire was put out relatively quickly, but two units are currently not livable, said one CCFD official.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cause of a fire that closed a portion of Williams Drive near Staples Street on Thursday still remains under investigation, said Corpus Christi Fire Department Capt. Morgan Smith.

The fire was reported at around 12:13 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Williams Drive.

It took a little more than 15 minutes to put out.

Most of the damage affected the apartment's kitchen, and damage also was reported to the adjoining unit. Smith said Neither apartment would be livable Thursday night, and the Coastal Bend Chapter of the American Red Cross is currently helping the family.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

