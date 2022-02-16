'A kick in the stomach' | Wind knocks down White Rock bald eagles' nest

The nest of two bald eagles in Dallas fell when a branch broke in windy conditions around 4 p.m. Tuesday, city officials said.

DALLAS — A rare sighting that captivated a northeast Dallas neighborhood in recent weeks came to a sad end Tuesday.

The nest of two bald eagles on the east side of White Rock Lake fell when a branch broke in windy conditions around 4 p.m. Tuesday, city officials said.

Brett Johnson, the senior environmental coordinator and urban biologist for the Dallas parks department, said a big wind gust knocked down the nest's branch, while the two eagles, a male and female, were in the nest. The eagles did not appear to be injured, but their nest, and one egg, were destroyed.

"It was a little bit of a kick in the stomach," Johnson said after learning the news Tuesday.

City and federal wildlife officials had been monitoring the eagles and their nest at Lake Highlands Park since October. Bald eagles are found year-round in Texas, though it is rare to spot a pair in the heart of Dallas.

The nest had been a well-kept secret until recent weeks, as more and more people in the area figured out the location and tried to get a glimpse of the eagles, which are federally protected.

Anyone who takes an eagle or any part of their nest could face penalties up to $100,000.

As a result, the city had taken extra steps to protect the eagles, including temporary fencing near the parking lot and signs telling visitors to stay away from the nest.

But wildlife officials were also concerned about the tree itself, and the surrounding trees in the park, Johnson said.

"We had some concerns early on," Johnson said. "The trees around the area, a lot of them are older cottonwoods. They're not in the best of conditions. The tree that it was in, a while back, some of our staff noticed that the limb right below was not in real good condition."

The city will keep the area around the nest closed while officials monitor the eagles' activity, though Johnson said it's somewhat late in the season for eagles to rebuild a nest.

Ultimately, it will be "up to the eagles" to decide where they go from here, Johnson said.