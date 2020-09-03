CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews in Corpus Christi say wind could be to blame for a house fire Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday crews responded to a house fire on the 4100 block of Markins Drive. They say they went in through the front door of the home to find the fire was primarily inside the garage.

Authorities say it looks as if the fire possibly originated from a nearby barbecue pit. They say the wind was blowing in that direction and the fire from the pit likely caught the siding of the home.

It took crews around 15 minutes to put out the flames. Most of the damage was done to the garage with a little to the living area, back porch, and a next door neighbor's house.

Two dogs had been inside the home at the time, but were rescued and unharmed. The owner was outside at the time and also unharmed.