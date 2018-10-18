Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Students at Windsor Park Elementary kicked off Thursday morning with a walk displaying their school spirit and excitement for education during the annual school Walk-A-Thon fundraiser.

The students proudly chanted and danced their way through the halls of their school with faculty and staff cheering them on.

Students from each grade level collected monetary pledges to go towards classroom materials and educational field trips.

"It's so important for all of us as educators because these kids deserve a well-rounded education. Our parents and our family members help us to achieve through raising these funds so that our kids have a wealth of experience both in an out of the classroom," principal Dr. Kimberly Bissell said.

The students were able to raise around $50,000 for the fundraiser.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII