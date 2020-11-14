Windsor Park Elementary students debate topic of desalination

They may be third graders, but a group of Windsor Park Elementary students took time to debate the pros and cons of building a desal plant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a highly debated issue, whether the city of Corpus Christi should construct a multi-million-dollar saltwater desalination plant in the city's inner harbor.

On Friday, some of our youngest citizens tackled the real-world topic.

The students spent the last two weeks researching the topic and even elected their own mini-mayor and city council to hear their arguments.

Their teacher said it's all about learning the importance of taking part in our city government.

Students who are for the project highlighted that the plant would provide an alternative water source in times of drought and continued development.

Those who are against it, said the plant would cost too much and argued the possible environmental effects.

They are arguments that mirror what we've heard during real council meetings on the issue.

"Okay, so they researched different points of view like the price and how we could get the money," said student Nicolas Lerma.

"This is giving the kids such an opportunity to just dive right in and experience it for themselves, something I didn't get to do as a kid, and so cool to see it play out," said third grade teacher Andi Day.

In the end, the pint-sized council voted 7-2 in favor of the plant.

In past years, it's said the mock debates have successfully predicted the outcome of other big issues the city has faced.