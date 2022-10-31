Windsor Park Elementary students debate important city issues

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo showed up to the debate and gave the students a crash course on being a part of city council.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Windsor Park Elementary School students got a chance to debate inside city council chambers about whether the city should build a homeless community center.

Most of the third grade students took the role of residents addressing Corpus Christi City Council about the legitimacy of the homeless center. Some students took on the roles of the mayor and city councilman and listened to their classmates arguments.

"If the city did fund a community center, families could be given childcare. Kids would be safe and parents could go out and look for a job. At least they wouldn't have to be worried if their kids are being attacked or bullied," said Windsor Park student Stella Thornton.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo showed up to the debate and gave the students a crash course on being a part of city council.

"This is the best because they get to come here and they get to come and sit in the chairs that we sit in," she said. "I know that's only nine of the kids but the rest of them, they are the constituents and they take a role in, for or against, whatever the issue is."

The students told 3NEWS that their exercise was quite difficult, but couldn't compare with what the homeless go through.

"They don't have any shelter, and no money, no home and I think it's a good idea," said Windsor Park Elementary student Alicia Ramirez.

Fellow student Gunner Jase-Garcia said that despite their situation, the homeless community still need the same resources as others.

"They're just people living on the streets, nobody really cares for them. They need food, water, and all of the needs that we do too," he said.

Their teacher told 3NEWS that the students performance is part of their International Baccalaureate program's civics and social studies grade.

