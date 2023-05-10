Windsor Park elementary students prepare to keep an eye on upcoming eclipse with pinhole projects

Teacher Amanda Morales remembers a similar project when she was in fifth grade.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the annular solar eclipse just one week away, students at Windsor Park now have viewing devices to see the eclipse safely.

3NEWS spent time in one classroom to capture the moment second-grade students made their pinhole projects.

Second grade teacher Amanda Morales remembers doing this project herself when she was a fifth-grade student. She said she wanted to pass on that memory to her own students.

"In 5th grade we made these out of shoeboxes. So, when I found out about this I was like 'oh we've got to do it!' because it's such a fond memory for me, that I did it so long and that these kids now have the same opportunity."

One student gave was eager to share a quick look and give an explanation about their project.

"If you see carefully there's paper, so I believe there's gonna be a hole there and you're gonna look and see the solar eclipse," said second-grader Fahad Ali.

While the best way to view the eclipse is with the NASA-approved solar viewing glasses, another safe alternative is by making a pinhole box.

We have full instructions on how to make one on our website.

