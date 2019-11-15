CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of Windsor Park Elementary third-graders got some hands-on experience Thursday learning what it is like to run city government.

Each student was assigned a position from the mayor to council member and concerned citizen.

The students learned how city government works, and how local government can impact the community.

According to students, working in the city government is hard.

"To realize that it's not that hard. but you have to get with the system, or else it is going to get hard," third-grader Benjamin Romanvichkindzsirsky said. "It's worth it, and I think it's awesome."

The issue at hand for Thursday's meeting was, should the city develop North Beach? Students say the city should move forward with work on North Beach.

