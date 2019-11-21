CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Windsor Park Elementary School had the chance to go shopping Thursday as they took part in the annual Shop with a Cop program.

The kids were excited even before they entered the store, and the officers were happy to meet them. Students tried on clothes and shoes while they enjoyed spending time with their friends.

"Not everyone has the same opportunities, so we are grateful," student Shannon Rosales.

"It's a great event. It makes children's Christmas special. A lot of them might not be getting much. It helps out a lot, so if you have the chance to donate, come by and donate," Cpt. Danny Lorberau said.

If you would like to donate to the Shop with a Cop program, you can mail your donations to P.O. Box 10128, Corpus Christi, TX 78460.

